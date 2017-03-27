Bulky Item Garbage Collection Begins Saturday In Norwalk
If you got a jump-start on your spring-cleaning, this is good news: The first Spring Bulky Item Collection of the year in Norwalk will be Saturday, April 1. Items suitable for collection include furniture, appliances and other household items that are not part of the normal, weekly collection. Bulk pickup is open only to residential addresses.
