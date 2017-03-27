'Bowled' Over: Norwalk Chef Powers Up Healthy Bowls In New Delivery Service

You can thank Costa Rica for the concept behind Maikana Foods, a healthy "power bowl" food delivery service, currently in Norwalk and Darien. Chef/Owner Jamieson Van Loan, who ran a restaurant in Playa Grande for three years, created Maikana Foods from her desire to get back to her "pura vida" Central American living after moving back to Fairfield County.

