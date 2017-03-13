Blizzard To Hit By Dawn, May Drop 2 Feet Of Snow In Norwalk
It was the calm before the storm on a chilly and clear Monday night. But when you wake up Tuesday morning, it will most likely be snowing across Fairfield County as a blizzard begins to pound the East Coast.
