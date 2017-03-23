Bill proposes hospital tax credit for opioid treatment
Local health care officials say a proposal that would give a tax credit to hospitals that provide beds for opioid addiction treatment is well intentioned, but questionable. "The sentiment of the bill is great but the key question is what does the bed mean and, frankly, inpatient beds are just a small piece of the puzzle in taking care of people with opioid addiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ...
|3 hr
|Unresolved
|1
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|Jimmy the Greek
|289
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Thu
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Thu
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|Mar 19
|America Gentleman...
|2
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Mar 19
|Robdny
|13
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC