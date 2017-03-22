An early version of the Loopd "smart" conference badge that allows...
An early version of the Loopd "smart" conference badge that allows people to automatically share information at events. On March 2, 2017, Norwalk, Conn.-based etouches announced it had acquired San Francisco-based Loopd for an undisclosed amount.
