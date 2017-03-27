Ambler Farm receives $20K gift from Blue Buffalo
In mid-winter, sugar maple sap begins to flow from the roots up the tree, rising on warm days and halting when the cold returns. Here, Kevin Meehan explains the maple sugaring process to guests of Ambler Farm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|30 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel...
|14 hr
|Alphonse
|4
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Mar 27
|Robdny
|2
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mar 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|292
|Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ...
|Mar 24
|Unresolved
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC