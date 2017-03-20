Affordable Housing For Seniors In Nor...

Affordable Housing For Seniors In Norwalk Gets $12.5M Boost For Renovations

Cedar Court Apartments, a senior affordable housing community in Norwalk, has received a big boost as it prepares to begin extensive renovations. The 91-unit property will designate at least 40 percent of its units for tenants earning below 60 percent of the area's median income.

