Affordable Housing For Seniors In Norwalk Gets $12.5M Boost For Renovations
Cedar Court Apartments, a senior affordable housing community in Norwalk, has received a big boost as it prepares to begin extensive renovations. The 91-unit property will designate at least 40 percent of its units for tenants earning below 60 percent of the area's median income.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|22 hr
|Cake203
|41
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|2
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Robdny
|13
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Sun
|Monica
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Sun
|Monica
|2,655
|Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat...
|Sun
|Tim
|3
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC