A Little Hamentashen, A Little Laser Tag At Norwalk Purim Party
Young Jewish Professionals, Connecticut will host a "Purim Heroes Versus Villains" cocktail and networking party, Saturday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. at 40 King St. in Norwalk. The party will feature an interactive hero vs. villain's laser tag game where each participant will play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|Mar 4
|BPT
|1
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Mar 1
|Tashieka
|2
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1...
|Feb 28
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC