9-Year Veteran Of Norwalk Force Promoted To Detective
Patrick English was recently promoted to the rank of detective, according to a post on the department's social media account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|2 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1...
|22 hr
|BPT
|1
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Tue
|JOEYs back
|1
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Sen. Duff On Needed Norwalk School Fixes: Not W...
|Mon
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bob Duff welcomed more than $8,000 in state gr... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|JOEYs back
|12
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC