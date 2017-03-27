3 Park Ave, Old Greenwich, CT 06870 2 beds, 2 baths 1,130 sqft Price: ...
Greenwich's 06870, also known as Old Greenwich, was the most expensive zip code in Connecticut in 2016, according to recent analysis by Property Shark . The real estate website said the median sale price in Old Greenwich last year was $1,375,000.
