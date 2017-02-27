Women Rule The Road At Norwalk's Croce's Transmission Specialists
According to Maryann Croce, co-owner of Croce's Transmission Specialists, a Norwalk automotive repair shop, who says auto repair careers are just for guys? Croce's career path is an unconventional one, and her start in the automotive industry was not something she'd envisioned at a young age. "As a young girl, I wanted to be a teacher or a nurse," said Croce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Sen. Duff On Needed Norwalk School Fixes: Not W...
|Mon
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bob Duff welcomed more than $8,000 in state gr... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|JOEYs back
|12
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|Feb 25
|BPT
|2
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Feb 25
|hannity 666
|3
|Rep. Jim Himes faces softball questions at Brid...
|Feb 25
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC