Wilton Dive team pursues merger with Norwalk, Westport

In a continuing effort to curb costs and increase efficiency, the Wilton Dive Rescue team is exploring joining forces with similar units from surrounding towns, Fire Chief Ronald Kanterman said. Though the team, which prevents, responds and reacts to water-related emergencies, has a mutual aid agreement with other municipalities, what Kanterman is proposing takes it a step further.

