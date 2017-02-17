Wilton Dive team pursues merger with Norwalk, Westport
In a continuing effort to curb costs and increase efficiency, the Wilton Dive Rescue team is exploring joining forces with similar units from surrounding towns, Fire Chief Ronald Kanterman said. Though the team, which prevents, responds and reacts to water-related emergencies, has a mutual aid agreement with other municipalities, what Kanterman is proposing takes it a step further.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|13 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Feb 14
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt
|Feb 8
|BPT
|3
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Feb 8
|Patrick M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC