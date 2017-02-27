Wilton co. takes $32M charge on tail end of Nestl spat
Blue Buffalo Pet Products took a $32 million charge against fourth quarter earnings to account for a settlement reached with Nestl over prior litigation stemming to unlisted ingredients discovered in Blue Buffalo pet food, with Blue Buffalo having blamed a supplier. Blue Buffalo has its headquarters in Wilton, with Nestl USA having an office in Norwalk.
