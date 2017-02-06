White supremacist fliers found in Norwalk driveways
White supremacist fliers found in driveways and mailboxes Monday morning in the Cranbury area of the city have caused alarm. Several hundred printed flyers, enclosed in plastic sleeves and weighted down with gravel, were tossed into driveways on upper Newtown Avenue with the following message: "We must secure the existence of our race and a future for white children.
