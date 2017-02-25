Two people rescued after car plunged ...

Two people rescued after car plunged into Saugatuck River

According to Westport Police, at 7:40 p.m. patrons from the Whelk Restaurant on Riverside Avenue heard a woman screaming for help from the nearby river. Westport Police, Fire, Norwalk Police, Fairfield Police, and State Police responded to the scene and found the woman in the middle of the river struggling against the current that was pushing her north.

