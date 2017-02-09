tourism map

HARTFORD: The date has been set and registration is open for The Connecticut Governor's Conference on Tourism [registration link] on May 4th at the Connecticut Convention Center. The confab comes at a time that Connecticut's largest tourism draws, the Foxwoods and the Mohegan Casinos are bracing for significant competition from new casinos, in neighboring Massachusetts and New York.

