The Simple Greek Brings Flavors Of The Mediterranean To Norwalk
John Pertesis, who is the chef, has over 40 years experience in the restaurant business. He is making some of the traditional Greek food that is served at the Simple Greek in Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|Tue
|Erik
|2
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Feb 17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Feb 14
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC