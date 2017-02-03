The Connecticut companies with the most foreign work visa
With executive orders on immigration already flying out of President Donald Trump's White House and more likely on their way, it's not just individuals worried about their future. Tech companies, in particular, depend on highly-skilled foreign workers for a share of their workforce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Man Arrested On Second Degree Forger...
|1 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ...
|Thu
|Afrikan American
|21
|3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ...
|Thu
|Parden Pard
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|a-citizen
|500
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Feb 1
|Sam
|2
|Man Charged With Cutting Off Police Cruiser In ...
|Jan 31
|BPT
|1
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Jan 31
|Robby Rob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC