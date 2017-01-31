Suspected Heroin Dealer Arrested By Norwalk Police
NORWALK, Conn., -- A man arrested last month on drug charges for allegedly selling heroin is facing new heroin-related charges, Norwalk Police said. Richard Vann, 59, of 1 North Ave., is charged with possession of a narcotic and sale of narcotics after he was arrested at his residence Tuesday morning.
