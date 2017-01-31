Suspected Heroin Dealer Arrested By N...

Suspected Heroin Dealer Arrested By Norwalk Police

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

NORWALK, Conn., -- A man arrested last month on drug charges for allegedly selling heroin is facing new heroin-related charges, Norwalk Police said. Richard Vann, 59, of 1 North Ave., is charged with possession of a narcotic and sale of narcotics after he was arrested at his residence Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ... 31 min Latter Day Taints 1
News Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre... 2 hr Sam 2
News White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ... 6 hr Born in the USA 16
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 9 hr Dirty dan 499
News Man Charged With Cutting Off Police Cruiser In ... 22 hr BPT 1
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... 23 hr Robby Rob 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jan 28 Mbdangelo 72
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,463,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC