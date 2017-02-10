Suspect Arrested In Stamford Super Bo...

Suspect Arrested In Stamford Super Bowl Shootout That Wounded Norwalk Man

23 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Lou Geneus, 34, was arrested at his Bridgeport residence around 6 a.m. Friday, Lt. Thomas Barcello said.

