Stamford museum offers new discussion...

Stamford museum offers new discussion series

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Bringing in speakers to discuss a variety of environmental and cultural topics in an informal setting is a natural fit for the Stamford Museum & Nature Center, according to its executive director and CEO, Melissa Mulrooney . The museum has begun "in earnest," a " Salon Series " of adult programming that picks up from a group of talks last spring with David Sibley , a bird expert, and in the fall featured actress and activist Jane Alexander , who discussed her new book "Wild Things, Wild Places."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) 22 hr Robby Rob 11
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Sun Trump Plotza 2
News Bridgeport Man Arrested On Second Degree Forger... Sun Samuels Furnace Man 3
News White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ... Feb 2 Afrikan American 21
News 3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ... Feb 2 Parden Pard 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 1 a-citizen 500
News Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre... Feb 1 Sam 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC