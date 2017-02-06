Stamford museum offers new discussion series
Bringing in speakers to discuss a variety of environmental and cultural topics in an informal setting is a natural fit for the Stamford Museum & Nature Center, according to its executive director and CEO, Melissa Mulrooney . The museum has begun "in earnest," a " Salon Series " of adult programming that picks up from a group of talks last spring with David Sibley , a bird expert, and in the fall featured actress and activist Jane Alexander , who discussed her new book "Wild Things, Wild Places."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|22 hr
|Robby Rob
|11
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Sun
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Bridgeport Man Arrested On Second Degree Forger...
|Sun
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ...
|Feb 2
|Afrikan American
|21
|3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ...
|Feb 2
|Parden Pard
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|a-citizen
|500
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Feb 1
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC