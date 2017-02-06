Stamford museum offers new discussion series

Bringing in speakers to discuss a variety of environmental and cultural topics in an informal setting is a natural fit for the Stamford Museum & Nature Center, according to its executive director and CEO, Melissa Mulrooney . The museum has begun "in earnest," a " Salon Series " of adult programming that picks up from a group of talks last spring with David Sibley , a bird expert, and in the fall featured actress and activist Jane Alexander , who discussed her new book "Wild Things, Wild Places."

