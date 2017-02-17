Stamford Man Arrested In Pair Of Norwalk Food Delivery Driver Robberies
NORWALK, Conn., -- A suspect in two robberies of Norwalk food delivery drivers including one who was shot and wounded was arrested Friday morning when he appeared in Bridgeport court, Norwalk Police said. Tyriek Gantt, 19, of 142 Connecticut Ave., is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, first degree assault and second-degree larceny, Lt.
