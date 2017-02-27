Simple Greek Greets Long Lines Of Diners At Grand Opening In Norwalk
The line was at the door to the grand opening of the Simple Greek in Norwalk on Friday. The restaurant offered $1 gyros from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. NORWALK, Conn.
