Shoppers Find One-Of-A-Kind Clothing At Connie B's New Location In Norwalk
Businesswomen looking for an outfit no one else will be wearing might find it at a unique clothing store poised opposite the Merritt 7 Corporate Park in Norwalk. Connie Brown and Becky Brown, the mother-and-daughter team that owns Connie B's, are enjoying a steady crop of customers since arriving there over the summer.
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|33 min
|THE FACTS
|1
|White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ...
|1 hr
|Born in the USA
|16
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|Dirty dan
|499
|Man Charged With Cutting Off Police Cruiser In ...
|18 hr
|BPT
|1
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|19 hr
|Robby Rob
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
