Shoppers Find One-Of-A-Kind Clothing At Connie B's New Location In Norwalk

Businesswomen looking for an outfit no one else will be wearing might find it at a unique clothing store poised opposite the Merritt 7 Corporate Park in Norwalk. Connie Brown and Becky Brown, the mother-and-daughter team that owns Connie B's, are enjoying a steady crop of customers since arriving there over the summer.

