Service held in Norwalk to oppose pre...

Service held in Norwalk to oppose president's travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

Norwalk Interfaith Clergy Association members say the event was organized to oppose President Donald Trump's rhetoric on the Muslim community. Religious and community leaders, including Mayor Harry Rilling and Sen. Bob Duff, attended the service held at the First Congregational Church on the Green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Mon Robby Rob 11
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Sun Trump Plotza 2
News Bridgeport Man Arrested On Second Degree Forger... Sun Samuels Furnace Man 3
News White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ... Feb 2 Afrikan American 21
News 3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ... Feb 2 Parden Pard 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 1 a-citizen 500
News Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre... Feb 1 Sam 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC