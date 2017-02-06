Service held in Norwalk to oppose president's travel ban
Norwalk Interfaith Clergy Association members say the event was organized to oppose President Donald Trump's rhetoric on the Muslim community. Religious and community leaders, including Mayor Harry Rilling and Sen. Bob Duff, attended the service held at the First Congregational Church on the Green.
