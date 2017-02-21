Seed Sharers
The Westport Winter Farmers Market today inaugurated a seed exchange program. Lori Cochran-Dougall , market director, helped Tynne Love of Fairfield, and Katie Braja of Norwalk as they looked over the seeds.
