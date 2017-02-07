Rogue One coming to Norwalk IMAX

Felicity Jones stars in Rogue One, part of the Star Wars canon, coming to the Maritime Aquarium's IMAX Theater on Feb. 10. The latest installment of one of cinema's truly legendary franchises, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," opens in 70mm IMAX A film projection for the first time in Connecticut on Fri., Feb. 10 at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. Tickets are on sale at www.maritimeaquarium.org to experience "Rogue One" as you've been unable to do until now: in full-frame 70mm film projection, which is big even by IMAX standards.

