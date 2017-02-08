Riverbrook Regional YMCA Opens Nominations For Citizen Awards
The Riverbrook Regional YMCA has announced that nominations for the Distinguished Citizen Awards, which are made at the YMCA's Farm to Table Community Celebration, are now open for anyone in the Norwalk, Redding and Wilton community to submit a candidate. The Distinguished Citizen Awards have been made since 1986, and to date 81 individuals, organizations and businesses have received the award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt
|10 hr
|BPT
|3
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|17 hr
|Patrick M
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Woman, 56, Charged With Stealin...
|17 hr
|Sad
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Bob Is A Queen
|504
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 6
|Robby Rob
|11
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Bridgeport Man Arrested On Second Degree Forger...
|Feb 5
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC