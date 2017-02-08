Riverbrook Regional YMCA Opens Nominations For Citizen Awards

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA has announced that nominations for the Distinguished Citizen Awards, which are made at the YMCA's Farm to Table Community Celebration, are now open for anyone in the Norwalk, Redding and Wilton community to submit a candidate. The Distinguished Citizen Awards have been made since 1986, and to date 81 individuals, organizations and businesses have received the award.

