Regulator fines Norwalk financier in ...

Regulator fines Norwalk financier in Crackpot - pump and dump'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A file photo of Abraxas "AJ" Discala, who is being fined up to $100,000 by the state of Connecticut as federal prosecutors continue their case against him for an alleged "pump and dump" stock scheme. A file photo of Abraxas "AJ" Discala, who is being fined up to $100,000 by the state of Connecticut as federal prosecutors continue their case against him for an alleged "pump and dump" stock scheme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time 6 hr BPT 1
News Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid... Tue Erik 2
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... Feb 17 Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI Feb 14 AIPAC is treason 2
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... Feb 13 Robdny 3
News Diageo employees help to feed the needy Feb 12 America Gentleman... 1
News A West Side story (May '09) Feb 9 tony g 15
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,940 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC