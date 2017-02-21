Red Cross To Visit Norwalk Homes To Deliver Free Smoke Alarms
Sixty percent of house fire deaths occur in homes with no working smoke alarms, according to the American Red Cross. The dire statistic led the agency to organize a March 7 Install-A-Thon day in Norwalk and across Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep. Jim Himes faces softball questions at Brid...
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Fairfield fill pile testing for contaminants co...
|4 hr
|Johnny
|1
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|13 hr
|Win Big
|3
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Feb 17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Feb 14
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC