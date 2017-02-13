Pooches show their best side at Westm...

Pooches show their best side at Westminster

15 hrs ago

Thousands of dogs put their best paw forward at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show backstage in hopes of advancing toward the gold. Rough Cut .

