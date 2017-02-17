Police: Norwalk Man Found In Burning Car Tasered After Struggling With EMT
A Norwalk man who awoke in his car to find it on fire and then told police who tasered him following a struggle that it didn't work is now under arrest. Steven Cruz, 22, of 42 West Ave., was charged with assault on an EMS member and interfering with an officer.
