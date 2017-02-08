Police K9 Sniffs Out Packages In Stam...

Police K9 Sniffs Out Packages In Stamford After Reports of 'Dead Dropping'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

Reports of drug dealers using FedEx to ship narcotics recently drew Norwalk police investigators to a FedEx store in Stamford, police said. The phenomenon of shipping drugs through a parcel delivery service is known as a "dead drop," according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt 10 hr BPT 3
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... 17 hr Patrick M 1
News Fairfield Cops: Woman, 56, Charged With Stealin... 17 hr Sad 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Wed Bob Is A Queen 504
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Feb 6 Robby Rob 11
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 2
News Bridgeport Man Arrested On Second Degree Forger... Feb 5 Samuels Furnace Man 3
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fairfield County was issued at February 09 at 11:57AM EST

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,808 • Total comments across all topics: 278,699,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC