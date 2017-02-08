Police K9 Sniffs Out Packages In Stamford After Reports of 'Dead Dropping'
Reports of drug dealers using FedEx to ship narcotics recently drew Norwalk police investigators to a FedEx store in Stamford, police said. The phenomenon of shipping drugs through a parcel delivery service is known as a "dead drop," according to police.
