Person-to-Person awarded $25K grant
A long-time supporter of Person-to-Person, the Near & Far Aid Association has awarded a $25,000 grant for the P2P Emergency Assistance Program. The Emergency Assistance Program is at the core of the P2P service offering, providing food, clothing, financial assistance, crisis counseling and referrals to clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep. Jim Himes faces softball questions at Brid...
|7 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Fairfield fill pile testing for contaminants co...
|12 hr
|Johnny
|1
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|21 hr
|Win Big
|3
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Feb 17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Feb 14
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC