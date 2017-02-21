Person-to-Person awarded $25K grant

A long-time supporter of Person-to-Person, the Near & Far Aid Association has awarded a $25,000 grant for the P2P Emergency Assistance Program. The Emergency Assistance Program is at the core of the P2P service offering, providing food, clothing, financial assistance, crisis counseling and referrals to clients.

