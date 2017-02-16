Pepperidge Farm's headquarters in Norwalk, Conn.

Pepperidge Farm rung up gains in its cookies and Goldfish crackers lines over the three-month period ending in late January, but not enough to boost the results of parent Campbell Soup. Pepperidge Farm is based in Norwalk, with Campbell Soup having its headquarters in Camden, N.J. In its second fiscal quarter ending Jan. 29, sales slid for Campbell Soup by 1 percent from a year earlier to below $4.4 billion, with profits off 14 percent to $393 million.

