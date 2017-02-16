Pepperidge Farm's headquarters in Norwalk, Conn.
Pepperidge Farm rung up gains in its cookies and Goldfish crackers lines over the three-month period ending in late January, but not enough to boost the results of parent Campbell Soup. Pepperidge Farm is based in Norwalk, with Campbell Soup having its headquarters in Camden, N.J. In its second fiscal quarter ending Jan. 29, sales slid for Campbell Soup by 1 percent from a year earlier to below $4.4 billion, with profits off 14 percent to $393 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|1 hr
|Bay
|2
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Feb 14
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt
|Feb 8
|BPT
|3
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Feb 8
|Patrick M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC