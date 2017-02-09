On the Market: Lovers Lane house is newly constructed romance
The newly constructed modern colonial farmhouse at 219 Lovers Lane has white James Hardie brand maintenance-free board siding and signature black trim around windows. The newly constructed modern colonial farmhouse at 219 Lovers Lane has white James Hardie brand maintenance-free board siding and signature black trim around windows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A West Side story (May '09)
|23 hr
|tony g
|15
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Thu
|portstewart
|1
|Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt
|Wed
|BPT
|3
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Wed
|Patrick M
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Woman, 56, Charged With Stealin...
|Feb 8
|Sad
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 6
|Robby Rob
|11
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC