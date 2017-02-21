NWS: - Spring-like' temperatures over next few days
The National Weather Service says some early clouds and spotty light rain this morning will giveway to developing sunshine by this afternoon as temperatures begin to climb well above average, especially across western areas. "A spring-like pattern is expected for the end of this week and will transition into a more seasonal pattern for the second half of the weekend into the beginning ofnext week," the NWS says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|15 hr
|Erik
|2
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Feb 17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Feb 14
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt
|Feb 8
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC