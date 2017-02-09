Norwalk's Property Sale Nets $4.25 Million In Delinquent Taxes
The City of Norwalk's tax sale last July resulted in more than than $4.25 million in back taxes for the city, according to tax collector Lisa Biagiarelli. Seven properties and 41 marina slip units were transferred to new owners in January after the six month redemption period ended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A West Side story (May '09)
|38 min
|tony g
|15
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|5 hr
|portstewart
|1
|Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt
|19 hr
|BPT
|3
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Wed
|Patrick M
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Woman, 56, Charged With Stealin...
|Wed
|Sad
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 6
|Robby Rob
|11
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC