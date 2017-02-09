Norwalk's Property Sale Nets $4.25 Mi...

Norwalk's Property Sale Nets $4.25 Million In Delinquent Taxes

9 hrs ago

The City of Norwalk's tax sale last July resulted in more than than $4.25 million in back taxes for the city, according to tax collector Lisa Biagiarelli. Seven properties and 41 marina slip units were transferred to new owners in January after the six month redemption period ended.

Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Norwalk, CT

