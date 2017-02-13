Norwalk's Mr. Red Rose Shifts Into Hi...

Norwalk's Mr. Red Rose Shifts Into High Gear For Valentine's Day Deliveries

It was hustle-and-bustle time Monday afternoon at Mr. Red Rose florist in Norwalk, as staff members went back and forth from the store to the delivery trucks, carrying bunches of flowers for delivery for Valentine's Day. "Between Monday and Tuesday, we are making 600 deliveries," said Alison Fellegara, daughter of Thomas Fellegara, who owns the store at 56 Main St. "Valentine's Day is the time of year when everyone is grateful and thankful for the special people in their lives and want to show it," she said.

