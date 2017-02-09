Norwalk's Human Services Council Receives $5K Donation For Renovations
Owner Jim DePasquale's donation will provide HSC some much needed improvements to the interior of the building. HSC plans on painting the entire second floor of the building and a portion of the donation will also go to the Norwalk Mentor Program The Norwalk Mentor Program matches at-risk students in Norwalk's 19 public schools with an adult mentor.
