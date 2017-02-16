Norwalk Woman's GoFundMe Page Support...

Norwalk Woman's GoFundMe Page Supports Homeless Man - And His Dog

A homeless man in Norwalk is reluctant to seek temporary housing in a shelter because he would be forced to leave his chocolate lab, Bronson. A fundraising page has been set up to support a homeless Norwalk man who lives with his dog out of a van at a local drug store.

