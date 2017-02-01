Norwalk woman charged in spate of vehicle thefts
Police have added several charges for a Norwalk woman who allegedly went on a spree of thefts from unlocked cars in November. Jessica Sullivan was arrested for stealing several items from unlocked cars in the Saugatuck Elementary School parking lot Nov. 15. Fairfield police traced the thefts after finding a GPS and several other stolen items while investigating a crash in the neighboring town.
