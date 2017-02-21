Norwalk teen charged with DUI in Darien

Norwalk teen charged with DUI in Darien

An 18-year-old Norwalk man turned himself in to police on drunk-driving charges related to a car accident in December. On Dec. 27 around 11:30 p.m., David Vincent Place , of Cedar Street, drove his car into a tree on Bailey Avenue.

