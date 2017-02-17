Norwalk Receives $2 Million To Clean Up Ryan Park
The city was selected to receive a $2 million state grant to remediate the 2.2-acre Ryan Park in South Norwalk, according to an announcement by Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff . The park has been closed since contamination was discovered that was not addressed when the park was built on former industrial land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|20 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Feb 14
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt
|Feb 8
|BPT
|3
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Feb 8
|Patrick M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC