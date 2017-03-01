Norwalk Police Honors Its Officers Of The Month
The Norwalk Police Department honored its Officers of the Month, including detectives and narcotics officers who made arrests in January. Strategic Narcotics Enforcement Team Officers Omar Figueroa, Richard Holmes and Thomas Roncinske were recognized for recovering two firearms and arresting the individuals involved in their possession on Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. The arrests assisted in furthering multiple open robbery investigations being conducted by the Detective Bureau.
