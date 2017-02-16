Norwalk Police: Four-Car Crash Sends ...

Norwalk Police: Four-Car Crash Sends Three People To The Hospital

Three people were taken to Norwalk Hospital with injuries after a four-car crash Thursday morning on Westport Avenue at Strawberry Hill Avenue, said Norwalk police and The Hour. The crash occurred at 9:44 a.m. and closed the road for a while in the busy retail area, police said.

