Norwalk Police Charge Third Man In Armed Robberies; More Arrests Expected
Skilled police questioning helped to get two robbery suspects to confess and implicate their confederates in three January armed robberies in the city, Norwalk Police said. Anthony Thompkins, 25, of Sheridan Street is facing first-degree robbery charges and other theft-related charges in connection with the robberies at Shorehaven Mobil gas station, Rainbow News & Variety and Brothers J&M grocery store, Detective Bureau Commander Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|2 hr
|hannity 666
|3
|Rep. Jim Himes faces softball questions at Brid...
|4 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Fairfield fill pile testing for contaminants co...
|16 hr
|Johnny
|1
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Fri
|Win Big
|3
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Feb 17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC