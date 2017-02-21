Norwalk Police Charge Third Man In Armed Robberies; More Arrests Expected

Skilled police questioning helped to get two robbery suspects to confess and implicate their confederates in three January armed robberies in the city, Norwalk Police said. Anthony Thompkins, 25, of Sheridan Street is facing first-degree robbery charges and other theft-related charges in connection with the robberies at Shorehaven Mobil gas station, Rainbow News & Variety and Brothers J&M grocery store, Detective Bureau Commander Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.