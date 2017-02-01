Norwalk Police Charge Second Man In Assault On 14-Year-Old At McMahon High

The mother of a Brien McMahon High student assaulted in the school cafeteria last September said she wants justice in the case - a day after a second suspect was arrested by Norwalk Police in the attack. Steph "Junior" Alcena, 19, of 43 Chestnut St., Norwalk, was arrested Wednesday night at his home by officers who had a warrant for his arrest.

