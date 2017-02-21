Norwalk Police Charge Man With Shooti...

Norwalk Police Charge Man With Shooting Of Chinese Food Delivery Driver

Norwalk Police have arrested the man they believe is the shooter in the robbery and wounding of a Chinese food deliveryman on Derby Road back in January. Onaje Smith, 18, of 32 Beechwood Ave., Bridgeport, was arrested Tuesday morning.

