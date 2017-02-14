Norwalk Police Bust Suspected Heroin Dealer After Making Undercover Buys
One of a Norwalk man's best customers turned out to be Norwalk police, who arrested him Monday afternoon on charges of dealing heroin, police said. Jahmar Palma, 27, of 10 Sention Ave., was charged with 14 drug-related counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|15 hr
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Mon
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt
|Feb 8
|BPT
|3
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Feb 8
|Patrick M
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Woman, 56, Charged With Stealin...
|Feb 8
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC