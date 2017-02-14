Norwalk Police Bust Suspected Heroin ...

Norwalk Police Bust Suspected Heroin Dealer After Making Undercover Buys

One of a Norwalk man's best customers turned out to be Norwalk police, who arrested him Monday afternoon on charges of dealing heroin, police said. Jahmar Palma, 27, of 10 Sention Ave., was charged with 14 drug-related counts.

